Wesson Garden Club celebrates National Garden Week Published 10:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The Wesson Garden Club recently celebrated National Garden Week, June 1-7, by delivering sunflower arrangements to Wesson businesses. Wesson Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., National Garden Clubs Inc., and the Natchez Trace District of GCM. From left, Wesson Trustmark Branch Manager Brittany Brister receives flowers from WGC President Sherri Carty.