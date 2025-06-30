Published 3:48 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Virginia Terry Neal Fisher at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 5, 2025, at First Baptist Church in Brookhaven with burial in Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Virginia Terry Neal Fisher, born April 13, 1949, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and stepmother, cherished grandmother and great grandmother, beloved sister and aunt, and a faithful friend to many.

Terry graduated from Crystal Springs Consolidated School in 1967, where she was active in basketball, softball, and tennis. She had the honor of being selected as a Beauty her senior year. Throughout her years, she was a member of the United Methodist Church where she sang in the children, youth, and adult choirs. She actively helped with the Methodist Youth Fellowship and enjoyed many fun summers at Camp Wesley Pines. Terry grew up with a love for God, instilled primarily by her grandmother, Nannie. Like the other “Neal Girls”, she never questioned where she would be on Sunday mornings. She grew up in a loving and lively family, enjoying an idyllic childhood on Dampeer Street in Crystal Springs. After graduating from Co-Lin, Terry worked at The Daily Leader in Brookhaven. She later worked at Stahl Urban. Terry then had a long career with Packard Electric, where she eventually retired. A devoted member of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, Terry’s gentle spirit and steadfast faith inspired all who knew her. She dedicated many years to church building missions throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Minnesota-helping communities grow both spiritually and physically. In partnership with Eight Days of Hope, she also supported hurricane relief efforts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Katrina, as well as in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Iowa following subsequent storms.

Terry is preceded in death by her grandmother, Inez “Nannie” Ferguson; and her parents, Paul and Martha Neal, of Crystal Springs, MS.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Larry Fisher; her sons, Ricky Wright (Dwana) and Brook Wright; and her stepdaughters, Angie Fisher Warren (Beck) and Ashleigh Fisher Vaughan (Gary).

Terry was a proud grandmother to Laura Beth Wright, Coker Wright (Jordan), Madison Warren Nichols (Jacob), Fisher Warren (Caroline), Anne Brantley Warren, Tri Vaughn, and Suzi Paige Vaughn; and a delighted great grandmother to John Hayes Wright, Travis Warren, and Eliza Warren.

She is also survived by her dear sisters, Becky Dionne (Ron) and Lilli Mar Lee (Chuck), both of Crystal Springs, MS; her nieces and nephew Courtney Dionne Bates (Jeffrey), Jordan Lee (Amanda), and Courtney Lee; and her great-nephews Bennett Bates and Weston Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, in honor of Terry’s deep and enduring commitment to her church and her community.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.