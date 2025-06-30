Published 2:37 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Meadville – January 10, 1978 – June 28, 2025

Funeral services for Melissa Ann Wilkinson, 47, of Meadville, MS, will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Siloam Baptist Church at 12 P.M. with Bro. Leon Wallace officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 11 A.M. until the service time.

Melissa, affectionately known as “Lissa,” was born on January 10, 1978, to Bobby and Peggy Ann Jackson. She was a beloved wife to Jamie Wilkinson and devoted mother to Grant Wilkinson. She passed away at her residence on June 28, 2025, at 8:30 A.M.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Peggy Ann Jackson; and a brother, Keith Jackson (survived by wife, Tammy and children, Josh Jackson and Kelsey Morgan (husband, Walker and children, Maci and Sawyer)).

Melissa is survived by her husband and son; one brother, Jamie B. (wife, Winnie) Jackson; and many other close relatives and friends.

Heaven has gained an angel.