Published 9:27 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Martin Keith Hillman at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Riverwood Family with burial in Easthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Riverwood Family.

Martin Keith Hillman, 63, of Brookhaven, passed away June 27, 2025, at UMMC. He was born in Houston, TX, on May 26, 1962, to Hugh Ellis Hillman and Elizabeth Faye Griffin.

Marty was a man who never shied away from a challenge, He was a gifted mechanic with a natural ability to fix anything with an engine. He was known not only for his skill but also for his ingenuity — if it didn’t exist, he found a way to make it. Whether diagnosing a tricky engine problem or rigging a creative solution in the backyard, he was a true problem-solver who could always be counted on to get the job done.

Marty had a deep love for the outdoors. He found joy in even the simplest tasks like mowing the grass or trimming the hedges. Yardwork wasn’t a chore to him — it was his peace. When he wasn’t working in the yard, he could often be found fishing, hunting or fine-tuning his R/C cars, a hobby that let his mechanical mind and playful spirit thrive. His hands were rarely still, and neither was he.

His career allowed him to travel the country, a blessing he often reflected on with gratitude. Alongside his family, he made memories in towns and cities all across America. But no matter where the road led, home was wherever his family was.

Marty was actively involved in every part of family life — teaching, leading, loving, and supporting with unwavering dedication.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and stepfather, James Elliott McKey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Connie Kinsey Hillman; children, Jamie Hillman Wallace (Ace) and Misty Renae Bostic (Megan); brothers, Hugh Hillman Jr. (Heather), Michael Hillman, and David Hillman (Amanda); sister, Rebecca “Becky” Deaton (David); four grandchildren, Aiden Keith Wallace, Ethan Nolan Rettagliata, Karleigh Isabella Wallace, and Elijah James Rettagliata; and a host of extended family members and many dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Marty’s legacy is one of determination, creativity, and deep-rooted love. His work ethic was unmatched, his laughter contagious, and his presence a steady foundation in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Though his hands are now at rest, the impact of his life will be felt for generations.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.