Local Catholics observe Feast Day of Corpus Christi
Published 8:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025
PHOTOS SUBMITTED
On Tuesday, June 24, members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven observed the Feast Day of Corpus Christi with a procession through downtown.
