Lincoln County Public Library wraps up summer program with magician

Published 4:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

By Donna Campbell

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln County Public Library wrapped up its summer library program Thursday with award-winning magician Dorian LaChance.

The Lincoln County Public Library wrapped up its summer library program Thursday with award-winning magician Dorian LaChance. LaChance presented “Pigments of Your Imagination,” an interactive program featuring magic, puppets and story-telling. Based in Madison, the performer is an educator, comedian, magician, puppeteer and storyteller who performs approximately 200 shows each year in schools, libraries and special events. “I believe that reading opens the door to learning about everything else in life,” LaChance said. “That’s why all my school and library shows encourage reading.”

