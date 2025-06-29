Getting rid of noise Published 2:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

It’s been a noisy June. Some would recall the rain … and more rain or the heat, the extreme heat that has followed. I’ve associated it more with noise.

There has been a barrage of the rioters’ noise. Profanities, screams, wails, off-key singing, shouting, have been their kinds of noise. I haven’t picked up the sound of their stomping Ole Glory, but my patriotic allegiances have felt the blows. I’ve not heard the actual flames as they’ve burned our flag, but I’ve felt the gut-punch when I remembered the folded flag the military gave my sister.

I’ve heard the shouts of the foreign-flag wavers and recalled the price my nephews had to pay in the deserts of Iraq amid temperatures and dangers we cannot imagine. It seems unspeakable that the freedoms our military has fought and died for can be expressed “freely” by those who hate our country and fight for its destruction.

Then I focus on the attacks of Israel — the same piece of land that I read about in the Bible. I’ve heard the sirens that scream “attack” every day of the Israelis life. Because of the advancement in media, I’ve all but participated in the running for cover, sitting in the dark bomb shelters, waiting for the explosions as I’ve heard the missiles’ flights.

It’s a way of life for this small, “chosen” nation — to hear the noise of chaos, explosions, threats, crying children and the grieving from war-torn families. I try to remember to pray for them and our nation often. They (Israel) have lived under siege for centuries, and now America is becoming home to those who would seek to destroy, under the protection of our freedoms.

I appreciate modern technology, but I’m not sure it’s good for me to watch the news on a regular basis. My anger rises. I wonder if in the midst of America’s riots, I would get into my own shouting match with these “dark side” individuals.

God always knows our thoughts and comes to where we are. This week a verse in Isaiah 42 was my message from my Father: “He [Jesus] will not cry out, nor raise His voice, nor cause His voice to be heard in the street … He will bring forth justice for truth.”

Mobs or rioters have no kinship with Jesus. He came influencing with love, kindness, gentleness. And the crowds, wanting to be near Him, followed Him. One writer wisely said, “A zealot never won a battle.”

Time away from the news and invested instead with His Holy Spirit will remove the NOISE from my spirit and remind me of true victory and the peace of silence.

