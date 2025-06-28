New Sight School marks 104 years Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The New Sight Class of 1926 was, from left: Dolly Ratcliff, Hallie Smith, Edith Crawford, Bert Middleton, Claude Davis, Jack Middleton, Alpha Montgomery and Rosalee Graves. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more PHOTOS SUBMITTED The original New Sight School and gym 3/3 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The final graduating class of the New Sight School (1949) pose before the brick gate leading to the school. The class members include, from left, Alice (Ratcliff) Anderson, Rachel (Coleman) Britt, Robert Earl Leggett, Jean (Stanley) Spears and Margie (Case) Britt.

New Sight School will celebrate 104 years with a reunion on Saturday, July 5.

The first consolidated school in Lincoln County, New Sight was founded in 1921. Four schools combined in 1921 and built a new campus just off New Sight Drive. They were Clear Branch, Confederate Grove, Garner and Mt. Zion.

The school was organized under the Smith-Hughes Acts of 1917, designed to promote vocational, agricultural, and domestic science education in public schools. New Sight opened with 248 students, eight teachers, and O.F. Grantham as its first principal, and remained in operation until 1960.

The last class to graduate did so in 1949. Afterward, the school was only for grades 1-8.

The reunion will take place at New Sight Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, on New Sight Drive in Brookhaven.

Activities will begin at 9 a.m. with a meet-and-greet. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and a program will be at 11 a.m., followed by a noon covered-dish lunch.

Every class of the school will be recognized. Attendees are asked to bring any photos, yearbooks, report cards, school papers, diplomas, class rings, and any other memorabilia. New Sight afghans will be available for sale.

For more information, call Harrell Montgomery at 601-835-8770, Carroll Montgomery at 769-286-8300, or Margie Case Britt at 601-833-3680.