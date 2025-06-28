Lincoln County 7U All-Stars prep for state tournament Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

The 7U All-Star team representing Lincoln County recently finished runners-up in their Dixie Youth Baseball district tournament played in Pike County. Also competing in the tournament were teams from Pike County and East Feliciana Parish. The team will next play in the 7U State Tournament in Philadelphia on July 4-6. Team members include, front row, from left, John Tate Leggett, Cam Pigott, Zaine Jackson; second row, from left, Christopher Nations, Mason Floyd, Castan Perkins, Hayes Howard, Karson Tanksley, Weston Prather; third row, from left, Nolan Ballard, Ian Esters; back row, from left, coaches Anthony Prather, Nicole Prather, Lindsey Jackson, and Mike Esters.