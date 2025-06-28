Lincoln County 12U All-Stars will play in the state tourney next Published 1:00 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

The team representing Lincoln County 12U baseball recently finished runner-up in their Dixie Youth Tournament played in Brookhaven. The team will next play on July 11-14 in the 12U State Tournament in Pascagoula. Team members include, front row, from left, Colton Brown, Jayden Norris, Jameson Medlin, Jaxsyn Treadway, Cruz Case, Beck Trout; back row, from left, coach Andrew Norris, Robert “PJ” Floyd, Kipton Hudson, Barrett Bates, coach Dustin Trout, Gage Dyess, Roman “Gage” Landry, and coach Matt Dyess.