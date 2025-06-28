‘It’s a safety issue’: Lincoln County constables ask for video equipment Published 2:00 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Lincoln County constables, though elected from their separate districts, have county-wide jurisdiction and the authority to serve civil process and make arrests throughout the county.

With sometimes spotty radio and cell phone connection, that can put them in harm’s way.

Post 1 Constable Justin Case on Thursday made a pitch before three members of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors to purchase a camera security system for himself and Post 2 Constable Wade Hinshaw.

The body camera and front and rear vehicle camera system would allow their location to be seen and tracked in an emergency situation.

“It’s a safety issue,” Case said.

He presented a quote from Metrix Solutions of Jackson to District 2 Supervisor John Hart, District 4 Supervisor Eli Ferguson and District 5 Supervisor Doug Falvey. District 2 Supervisor Keith Lewis was on vacation. District 1 Supervisor Jerry Wilson arrived at the courthouse after the 14-minute meeting ended.

The system Case proposed is the same used by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The quote is $3,440 for a one-time cost per constable for the hardware for the body and car camera bundle. An additional charge of $2,380 per unit is included for one year of maintenance.

If selected, the maintenance contract can be renewed for a five-year term to coincide with the sheriff’s department’s contract.

Case also presented a quote from Alford’s Auto Electronics of Brookhaven for $550 for installation per unit.

County Administrator Daniel Calcote said he will research if a second quote will be needed since the total package is over $5,000. It may not be needed since the maintenance is a service, he said.

No decision was made on Case’s request at the docket meeting.

Also during the meeting, Calcote said he has begun work on the budget process and will soon send out yearly financial reports to department heads so they’ll be better prepared to make their requests for the new budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1 for Fiscal Year 2026. Courthouse renovations will be included in this budget.

Calcote will likely present the proposed budget to the board in August or September with a vote likely in September.