Hart’s Construction 8U Baseball completes season Published 11:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

The team representing Hart’s Construction recently completed the 8U baseball season at the Lincoln County Baseball Complex. Team members include, front row, from left, Liam Misner, Samson Lemoine, Morgan Gatling, Micah Taylor, Matthew Hart, Thomas King, Myles Cain, Ridley Smith, Briggs Madden; back row, coach Mitchell Schmitz, coach Nathan Case, Braxton Rippy, Nolan Ballard, and coach Justin Cain.