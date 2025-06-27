Lawrence County Health Fair, Water Drive is Monday Published 2:17 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

A Southwest Mississippi agency is hosting the Lawrence County Health Fair and Water Drive in Monticello on June 30.

The AJFC Community Action Agency will bring community partners together at the National Guard Armory to offer health, housing and nutrition resources and education and employment support. The free event is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and families who attend will receive a case of water.

Elosie Tucker, AJFC’s Community Services case worker, said this is one of seven such events the non-governmental agency hosts each year in the seven counties it serves – Adams, Copiah, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Lincoln counties.

Events are set later this year for Jefferson, Claiborne and Copiah counties, she said.

She said the events help bring awareness to the public about the resources available to them in their county.

Vendors are needed to share their services. Sponsorships are also available for giveaways and refreshments. Donations of cases of bottled water are also encouraged.

To be a vendor or sponsor, contact AJFC Executive Director Zadier Thomas at 601-442-8681 ext. 200.