‘Good trouble’ — Mayor, Board take oaths of office Published 2:39 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTOS BY MICHAEL COLLINS/COLLINS PHOTOGRAPHY Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Mayor Larry D. Jointer. 2/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 1 Alderman James Magee Jr. 3/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 2 Alderman Shannon Moore. 4/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 3 Alderwoman Jennifer Howard-Tate. 5/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 4 Alderman Jeff Henning. 6/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 5 Alderman Fletcher Grice. 7/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Ward 6 Alderman Andre' Spiller. 8/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Judge Michael Taylor administers the municipal oath of office to Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines. 9/9 Swipe or click to see more PHOTOS BY MICHAEL COLLINS/COLLINS PHOTOGRAPHY Judge Michael Taylor signs official paperwork after administering the oath of office to Mayor Larry Jointer.

All of Brookhaven’s elected leaders have been duly sworn-in, to begin serving July 1.

On Thursday in a ceremony in the Lincoln County Circuit Court room, Circuit Judge Michael Taylor administered oaths to all eight incoming city officers, both those re-elected and newly-elected.

Before calling the six aldermen and one alderwoman forward individually by order of wards, Taylor stressed to them that their place and power were both strong and limited, granted to them by the electors of the city, and came with both rights and responsibilities — making it both a joyous and solemn occasion.

“Oaths have consequences,” he said. “You take an oath to do your job to the best of your abilities, so help you God … You’re about to be set apart.”

One at a time, members of the board came forward before a crowd of approximately 140 people packed into the courtroom, with dozens more in the waiting areas outside. Most carried a Bible special to them, and were joined by spouses and other family members.

Upon completion of each one’s oath, smiles and handshakes were exchanged and applause rippled through the crowd. Taking their oaths were James Magee Jr., Ward 1; Shannon Moore, Ward 2; newly-elected Jennifer Howard-Tate, Ward 3; Jeff Henning, Ward 4; Fletcher Grice, Ward 5; Andre’ Spiller, Ward 6; and newly-elected Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines.

The judge then turned his attention to Mayor-elect Larry D. Jointer, who had served as bailiff in Drug Court with Taylor for the past six years.

“He’s finally graduated Drug Court,” Taylor joked. “It takes most people three years, but it’s taken him six. I’m still there after 23 years, so …”

Jointer was joined at the podium by his wife and multiple other family members, as he raised his hand and took his oath as mayor. While African American board members have previously served as mayor pro-tempore — acting as mayor in the mayor’s absence — Jointer is the first African American to be elected as mayor of the City of Brookhaven.

When he completed his oath and shook Judge Taylor’s hand, the applause and cheers of onlookers reverberated through the wood-paneled courtroom.

Brookhaven citizen and Mississippi District 39 Senator Jason Barrett was unable to be present for the ceremony, so Sen. Gary Brumfield of neighboring District 38 — Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties — was asked to give closing remarks and a prayer.

A Baptist pastor, Brumfield congratulated all the officials and encouraged them and the citizens of Brookhaven to work together for the sake of God and the people. He said the board members and mayor were certain to have disagreements, but could handle them well, and if they were to get into any trouble, let it be “good trouble.” Repeating the words several times as he continued, Brumfield said “good trouble” meant changing things that needed to be changed, and working together in ways that needed to be used, even if it caused some “trouble.”

Reminding listeners he is a Baptist pastor, the senator had them repeat the words with him several times, and asked everyone to commit to make any coming trouble into “good trouble.”

The current board and Mayor Joe Cox will continue to serve through June 30. They conducted their final regular board meeting on June 17. The new board and mayor will officially take office July 1. The first board meeting for Mayor-elect Jointer and the aldermen will be 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 1.