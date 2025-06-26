KDMC once again receives Baby-Friendly designation Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has once again achieved the prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

This honor demonstrates that the medical center is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn’s life.

The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well-documented and widely-recognized by health authorities throughout the world. The Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated, “Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

KDMC joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 486 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said Lou Ann Wall, RN, IBCLC. “KDMC is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

“King’s Daughters Medical Center has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said LDRP Director, Lisa Spring, RN. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to implementing evidence-based care through the Baby-Friendly designation to ensure that mothers delivering in our facility who intend to breastfeed, as well as those who cannot or decide not to breastfeed, are fully supported.”

Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI at www.babyfriendlyusa.org.