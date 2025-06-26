Co-Lin’s Hart completes Policy Fellowship Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Scarlett Hart, Director of Communications and Special Assistant to the President at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, has completed the prestigious Mississippi Community College Policy Fellowship Program. The year-long program focused on advocacy, legislation, leadership, and policy development in higher education.

The program culminated with a trip to Washington, D.C., where fellows met with national leaders and Mississippi’s Congressional delegation to advocate for initiatives that strengthen the state’s community college system. Sponsored by the Mississippi Community College Board in partnership with AdvocacyBuild, a D.C.-based organization, the program has produced more than 120 alumni since its founding in 2012.

Hart has been employed at the college since 2016. In her current role, she oversees all areas of college communications including public relations, sports information, and marketing affairs for the college’s three campuses. Additionally, she works with the college president concerning legislative affairs and legislative priorities, special projects, and cultivating internal and external relationships to move the college’s initiatives forward.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from The University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in community development from Delta State University. She is a graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy and the Leadership Co-Lin program. She is a member of the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi where her campaigns and photography have earned numerous awards including the Grand Award for Digital Media Campaigns. Hart was named Outstanding Staff Member of the Year in 2022.

She and her husband Matthew have three daughters, Nora, age 7, and twins Mamie Frances and Myla Wren, age 4. They are members of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven.