Published 10:19 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Wilma Anderson Robertson at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Riverwood Family with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Mrs. Wilma Anderson Robertson, 88, of Brookhaven, passed away June 24, 2025, at Halo Haven.

She was born on March 17, 1937, to the late Debs and Ettie Bea West.

Mrs. Robertson was a member of First Baptist Church, Brookhaven, and a member of Sunday School and various other committees. She loved to cook.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Tom Robertson; brother, Larry Anderson; sister, Helen Patterson; and stepson, Fred Robertson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Fearn (David), and Penny Morris (Brian); stepchildren, John Robertson (Joanne), Dan Robertson, Pattie O’Donnell, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Robertson; sister, Ann Griffith; along with three grandchildren, Elizabeth Woods (Phillip), Andy Fearn (Rebecca), and Charles Fearn (Claire); and four great-grandchildren, Leah Woods, Lillian Woods, Anderson Fearn, and Eloise Fearn. She is also survived by niece, Robin Laird (Kevin); cousin, Caroline Bardwell; and friends, Dianne Roberson and Kay Mattos.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Deaconess Hospice and Halo Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Halo Haven.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.