Published 9:40 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Terence Noel Assink passed away on June 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a brief illness.

Terry was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Mississippi State University, and received his MBA from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Early in his career, he worked for Monsanto and later for Magnavox, before joining Kimberly-Clark, where he served for more than two decades, ultimately as Chief Information Officer. In 1970, he married Sandra Monroe, who remained by his side for more than 55 years. They made many friends and memories in places like St. Louis, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Atlanta, London, and Neenah, Wisconsin. Upon retirement, they moved to Tennessee to be closer to their grandchildren. There, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of earning his pilot’s license while continuing to work as a consultant alongside his wife, farm equipment, and cats in the countryside of Franklin, Tennessee. He was 77 years old.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lucille Eckert Assink and Noel Holden Assink; as well as his sister, Katherine Assink Dicharry. He was a longtime member of Sweetwater Methodist Church in Wesson, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Monroe Assink; his sons, Michael Assink (Frances) of Nashville, Tennessee, and William Assink (Christina Cerkevich) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren, Isaac and Catherine Assink. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael Assink (Libby) and Randall Assink (Linda); his sister, Rebecca Assink Henning (Eric) of Destin, Florida; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness and care provided by the staff at St. Thomas Hospital and Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Memorial donations may be made to the Noel H. Assink Memorial Scholarship at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, benefiting students studying data processing or computer networking. Funeral services are at noon at Sweetwater Methodist Church on Saturday, June 28. Visitation is Friday, June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverwood Family Funeral Service. To express your thoughts to the family, you may visit riverwoodfamily.com and click on his name to leave a comment.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.