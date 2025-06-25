Lincoln County Jail docket: Brookhaven man charged with felony receipt of stolen property Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Tuesday, June 23-24, 2025:

Justin Hurst, 05/26/1989, 146 Arbor Drive, Jackson — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by Brookhaven Police Department.

Keith Keshun Miller, 01/10/2003, Edwards — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Roqueveon Earman Stovall, 10/06/2001, 4635 Meadow Ridge, Jackson — arrested, charged with disturbing the public peace, by BPD.

Karronda Nicole Redd, 03/29/1992, 312 Ash St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Clarice Smith, 12/05/1980, homeless — arrested, charged with auto burglary, by BPD.

Stephanie A. Jordan, 07/03/1981, 660 SW Alderman Lane — serving time for Drug Court violation, LCSO.

Robert Christopher Henderson, 11/02/1974, 2163 Oilfield Lane No. 2 — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by LCSO.

Michael Rigdon, 03/09/1996, 641 N First St. — arrested, charged with malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), by BPD; arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

James B. Rushing, 01/12/1962, 1107 East Monticello St. — arrested, charged with disturbing the public peace, stalking, trespassing, by BPD.

David Russell Kirkland, 06/22/1971, 2520 Plum Trail SW, Smithdale — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Joellesha Kelly, 11/15/2001, 635 Industrial Park — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Madison Jim Carr, 02/04/2004, 1049 Swamp Lane — arrested, charged with felony receiving of stolen property, by LCSO.

Jason Earl Allen, 01/11/1979, 2103 New Sight Drive NE — arrested, charged with obstructing public streets, impeding traffic, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.