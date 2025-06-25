Lincoln County 8U All-Stars are district champs

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln County 8U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured teams from Franklin County, Pike County, Walthall County, and Pine Hills. The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 8U, which will be played in Columbia oJuly 4-6. Team members include, front row, from left, Brax Buitt, Sawyer Owens; middle row, from left, Karter Wilson, Liam Medlin, Layton Triplett, Garrett Barlow, Marcus McGee, Jaxson Wilson, Tucker Huguley, Rocco Robin; back row, from left, coaches Kyle Huguley, Buster Buitt, Ernie Triplett, Dwan Wilson.

The Lincoln County 8U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured teams from Franklin County, Pike County, Walthall County, and Pine Hills.

The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 8U, which will be played in Columbia July 4-6.

Team members include Brax Buitt, Sawyer Owens, Karter Wilson, Liam Medlin, Layton Triplett, Garrett Barlow, Marcus McGee, Jaxson Wilson, Tucker Huguley, and Rocco Robin.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Coaches are Kyle Huguley, Buster Buitt, Ernie Triplett, and Dwan Wilson.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections