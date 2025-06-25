Lincoln County 8U All-Stars are district champs Published 10:36 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Lincoln County 8U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured teams from Franklin County, Pike County, Walthall County, and Pine Hills.

The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 8U, which will be played in Columbia July 4-6.

Team members include Brax Buitt, Sawyer Owens, Karter Wilson, Liam Medlin, Layton Triplett, Garrett Barlow, Marcus McGee, Jaxson Wilson, Tucker Huguley, and Rocco Robin.

Coaches are Kyle Huguley, Buster Buitt, Ernie Triplett, and Dwan Wilson.