Lincoln County 6U All-Stars win district, on to state

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln County 6U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured competition from Pike County, Lawrence County, and Walthall County. The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 6U, which will be played in Philadelphia July 4-6. Team members include, front row, from left, Corban Smith, Jaxon Beeson, Spencer Rouse, Bryson Lea, Easton Smith; middle row, from left, LaRon Smith, Brayten Foster, Trevor Green Dylan Cannon, Kaston Wallace, Jonah Britt, Grayson Brinson; back row, from left, coaches Jacob Lea, Kirstopher Rouse, Braxton Foster, and Dylan Smith.

The Lincoln County 6U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured competition from Pike County, Lawrence County, and Walthall County.

The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 6U, which will be played in Philadelphia July 4-6.

Team members include Corban Smith, Jaxon Beeson, Spencer Rouse, Bryson Lea, Easton Smith, LaRon Smith, Brayten Foster, Trevor Green Dylan Cannon, Kaston Wallace, Jonah Britt, and Grayson Brinson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Coaches are Jacob Lea, Kirstopher Rouse, Braxton Foster, and Dylan Smith. 

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections