Lincoln County 6U All-Stars win district, on to state Published 9:36 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Lincoln County 6U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played in Pike County, the team won a tournament that featured competition from Pike County, Lawrence County, and Walthall County.

The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 6U, which will be played in Philadelphia July 4-6.

Team members include Corban Smith, Jaxon Beeson, Spencer Rouse, Bryson Lea, Easton Smith, LaRon Smith, Brayten Foster, Trevor Green Dylan Cannon, Kaston Wallace, Jonah Britt, and Grayson Brinson.

Coaches are Jacob Lea, Kirstopher Rouse, Braxton Foster, and Dylan Smith.