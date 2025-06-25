Lincoln County 10U All-Stars take 1st in district tourney Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Lincoln County 10U All-Stars recently took first place in their Dixie Youth District 6 Tournament. Played at the Lincoln County Baseball Complex, the team won a tournament that featured competition from Franklin County, Walthall County, Pine Hills, and Pike County.

The team will now move on to the Dixie Youth State Tournament for 10U, which will be played in Pascagoula July 11-14.

Team members include Parker Watson, Will Rushing, Bentley Britt, Carter Dixon, Easton Brinson, Garrett Smith, Taylor Warren, Parker Reed, Paxton Wilson, Jase Lynch, and Liam Byrd. Coaches are Gaden Smith, Kevin Reed, and JT Lynch.