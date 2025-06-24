New mayor, board to take oaths of office Thursday Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Brookhaven’s new City officers will be officially sworn-in during a Thursday ceremony.

At 3 p.m. June 26, all members of the Board of Aldermen and the mayor will take oaths of office in the Lincoln County Circuit Court room upstairs in the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex on South First Street.

Taking oaths will be: newly-elected Mayor Larry Jointer, Ward 3 Alderwoman Jennifer Howard-Tate, and Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines; and re-elected aldermen James Magee Jr. (Ward 1), Shannon Moore (Ward 2), Jeff Henning (Ward 4), Fletcher Grice (Ward 5), and Andre’ Spiller Sr. (Ward 6).

The current board and Mayor Joe Cox will continue to serve through June 30. They conducted their final regular board meeting on June 17. The new board and mayor will officially take office July 1. The first board meeting for Mayor-elect Jointer and the aldermen will be 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 1.