Lincoln County Jail docket: 7 charged with simple assault by menace or fear Published 8:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, June 19-22, 2025:

David Williams III, 07/02/1973, 1460 East Pond Drive No. 35, Okemos, Michigan — arrested, charged with DUI first, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Arthur Eugene Williams V, 12/30/1989, 416 SE Greenwood Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with DUI first, DUI child endangerment first x2, no seatbelt/child restraint device x2, by MHP.

Dustin Kelly Allen, 10/25/1982, 2103 New Sight Road — arrested, charged with cyberstalking x2, e-mail threats/harassment x2, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Taylor Randall Seago, 03/01/1995, 321 West Congress St. — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, by BPD.

Haylee Nicole Hart, 08/06/1996, 352 Bogue Chitto Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Jermaine Paylor, 11/23/2006, 29 Booth Road, Seminary — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Eugene Showers, 03/23/1949, 442 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, by MHP.

Felondavious Cortez Gardner, 02/24/2000, 1640 Coopertown Road — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, city warrant, by BPD.

James Colt Rancifer, 02/02/1984, 85 D St., Bude — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Jeremiah Jaheim Everett, 11/26/2005, 1362 Lenim St. — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, simple assault by menace or fear, by BPD.

Shawn Richie Smith, 04/17/2007, 145 Josephine St. — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, possession/sale/transfer of stolen firearm, by BPD.

Jamar Latrell Mason, 11/14/2008, 611 Oil Service Lane — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, city warrant, by BPD.

Reginald Deante Bridges, 05/29/1996, 414 Old Wesson Road Lot 68 — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, city warrant, by BPD.

Jhirmack Ponte Smith, 02/26/1998, 1362 Union St. Ext. Apt. 68 — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, by BPD.

Kris Brown, 06/05/1985, 1601 Clark Travis Lane — arrested, charged with public drunk, by BPD.

Tommy James Braxton III, 01/29/1977, 302 Amite Road — arrested, charged with probation violation, by Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Laroy Hood, 12/13/1973, 304 Amite Road — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, by BPD.

Samuel Larue Albin, 09/27/1981, 1515 Greenhill Road, Vicksburg — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Andre Moore, 01/03/1994, 2009 London, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with public drunkenness, by BPD.

Kayla Mechelle Moak, 09/05/1988, 1566 Hilltop Lane — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Christopher Michael Lilly, 12/04/1990, 1721 California Road — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, by LCSO.

Corey Christopher Cothern, 05/09/1984, 452 Dogwood Lane, Smithdale — arrested, charged with trespassing, shoplifting, by BPD.

Yemonye Unique Smith, 01/09/1997, 210 Hall St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no seatbelt, improperly displayed or obscured tag, by MHP.

Samuel Christian Seals, 06/06/1998, 997 South First St. — arrested, charged with DUI second, driving in more than one lane, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.