Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Funeral service for Mr. John Earl Watson will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Zion Hill M.B Church. Visitation will be on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Zion Church Cemetery.

Mr. Watson was born on September 2, 1956, and died on June 21, 2025, at his residence. He was the son of Pearling Reed and Otis Watson.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.