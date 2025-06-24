Families share the fun at annual Dairy Day

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Donna Campbell

1/3
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL Families enjoyed the annual Dairy Day Saturday at the Lincoln Civic Center arena. The event featured vendor booths with produce and plants to shop, cows and goats to pet, and lots of ice cream and sherbet to eat. Landon Lawrence, 2, found the best way to beat the heat is an ice cream treat. His sister, Lynlee Lawrence, 7, got her face painted by a 4H volunteer. The siblings are from Sontag.

Families enjoyed the annual Dairy Day Saturday at the Lincoln Civic Center arena. The event featured vendor booths with produce and plants to shop, cows and goats to pet, and lots of ice cream and sherbet to eat. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections