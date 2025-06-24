Families share the fun at annual Dairy Day

1/3 Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL Families enjoyed the annual Dairy Day Saturday at the Lincoln Civic Center arena. The event featured vendor booths with produce and plants to shop, cows and goats to pet, and lots of ice cream and sherbet to eat. Landon Lawrence, 2, found the best way to beat the heat is an ice cream treat. His sister, Lynlee Lawrence, 7, got her face painted by a 4H volunteer. The siblings are from Sontag.