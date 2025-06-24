A parade of freedom — celebrating Juneteenth in Brookhaven
Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025
1/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey, above with family, was the parade’s grand marshal.
2/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
3/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
4/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
5/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
6/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
7/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
8/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
9/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
10/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
11/11
Swipe or click to see more
PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey was the parade’s grand marshal.
Saturday’s Juneteenth parade involved hundreds of participants and spectators. Brookhaven High School head football coach Darian Dorsey, above with family, was the parade’s grand marshal.