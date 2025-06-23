Wesson Garden Club hosts district workshop Published 8:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the Wesson Garden Club hosted the Natchez Trace District Spring Workshop at the Thames Center, located on the grounds of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Natchez Trace District Director Nan Harris, Wesson Garden Club President Sherri Carty, along with Wesson Mayor Alton Shaw, extended a warm welcome to attendees. Sassy Mauldin, State President of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc., addressed the group and announced awards received by the different Natchez Trace District clubs. Dr. Shaun Broderick from the MSU Truck Crops Experiment Station in Crystal Springs delivered an informative presentation titled “Research Highlights from MSU’s Truck Crops Experiment Station.”

The Wesson Garden Club was thrilled to host this event which brought together garden enthusiasts from across the state. It was a rewarding experience, marked by learning and sharing ideas on how garden clubs can contribute to the beautification of our communities.

The Wesson Garden Club is affiliated with The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc., The Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., The National Garden Clubs Inc., and the Natchez Trace District of GCM.