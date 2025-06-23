Peggy Jean Gardner

Published 3:49 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Memorial services for Mrs. Peggy Jean Hart Gardner will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, Bogue Chitto, Mississippi on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 2:30 in the afternoon; graveside services will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church on the same day from 1:00 PM until service time.

Mrs. Gardner passed away at her home in Tulsa Oklahoma on June 7, 2025; she was born in Lincoln County, Mississippi on October 6, 1930 to Harrison and Clara Jean Hart. She married George Gardner in 1953 and together raised three daughters over 64 years of marriage while residing in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and best friend to many. Once her own children were grown she enjoyed working with infants and children as a pre-school teacher, school crossing guard and church nursery worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, George Ray Gardner; an infant son; five brothers, Herman, Harley, Hoyt, Hugh, Wallace Hart; and four sisters Jenny Ford, Elsie Nettles, Lottie Bee Smith, and Rosa Lee Wallace.

She is survived by her three daughters, Victoria G. Wall, Amelia G. Spolec, and Stacy J. Vogt; five grandchildren, Glenn Vogt, Luke Vogt, Georgia Spolec, Amanda Spolec, and Clint Vogt; and three great-grandchildren, Justin Hurston, Penelope Mulhalhal, and Jaxx Hurston; along with a host of extended family and friends.