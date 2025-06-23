Lincoln County Jail docket: Rogers Circle man arrested for indecent exposure Published 1:20 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, June 16-18, 2025:

Theron Lavares Edwards, 05/20/1977, 356 Springfield Trail, Bogue Chitto — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Kevin Patterson, 08/23/1997, 2531 Arthur Drive — serving time for Drug Court violation, LCSO.

Justin Dewood Walls, 11/18/1979, 716 South Second St. — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), resisting or obstructing arrest, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Alex Dean Powell, 02/06/1988, 3061 SE Daughdrill Trail, Bogue Chitto — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Demeleek L. Jones, 09/04/2006, 220 Rogers Circle — arrested, charged with indecent exposure (first offense), by BPD.

Rosie M. Buie, 01/03/1969, 424 East Cherokee St. — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less) x2, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.