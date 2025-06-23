Celebrating Independence Day by the Pearl River Published 10:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Plans are underway for the Independence Day Celebration in Lawrence County to be held Saturday, July 5, along the Pearl River.

This will be the second year the event will be hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and organizers are hoping for good weather and great attendance.

The Chamber stepped in and took on the patriotic project in 2024 when the Lawrence County Service Club, which had put on the event for years, dissolved.

“It was so much fun seeing everyone come out to help us celebrate our country’s freedom and helping us honor the men and women who have served and still serve this great country,” said Chamber Coordinator Krista Case. “It rained the majority of the whole day last year and people still showed up and no one left. Seeing everyone dancing, laughing, fellowshipping and just having a good time was definitely the highlight of the event for me.”

Admission is free to the event — however, the Chamber will have volunteers taking up donations at the park entrances.

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. at Atwood Water Park at 1362 East Broad St. in Monticello with food booths, shopping opportunities, and a car show. The free kids zone sponsored by Toad-Ally Awesome Rentals will be open from 2-7:30 p.m., Case said.

Vendor spots are available with and without electricity. To register vehicles or get a vendor booth, contact Case at 601-587-3007.

The car show is set for 2-6 p.m. and registration is $20 for motorcycles, trucks, Jeeps and cars.

At 3 p.m., they’ll have the Presentation of Colors, the national anthem and special music by Jeremy Threlfall.

A watermelon seed spitting contest is also at 3 p.m. followed by a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m.

The watermelons will be donated by Monticello Mayor-elect Justin Mullins.

“Anyone who wants to participate can come to the area where it will be held. We will announce it from the stage when it is about to start,” Case said.

The cornhole tournament is sponsored by Ferguson Federal Credit Union and registration is at their tent.

DJ Stanley Martin will be in charge of music from 4-8 p.m.

The fireworks show is expected to light up the sky after it gets dark.

The public can also sponsor American flags which will be placed along the roadside fence row at the celebration in memory or in honor of veterans.

The veteran will be recognized on stage, Case said.

To sponsor a flag for a veteran, complete the form found at pdf.ac/4f5CkN then print it and return it to Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 996, Monticello, MS 39654 or bring to the office on the third floor of the courthouse Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The deadline is July 3.

“It’s free to sponsor a flag,” Case said. “We just want to recognize anyone that is serving or has served our country.”