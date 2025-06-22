There was Jesus Published 1:00 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Hi, all!

The Christian music artist Zach Williams sings a song entitled “There Was Jesus.” Dolly Parton helps him sing the words that talk about Jesus being anywhere and everywhere. Even in the midst of trials, and hurts, and life’s disappointments, even when I didn’t realize He was anywhere around, there was Jesus.

We go through life as if we have to do it by ourselves. Never once in God’s Word does He tell us we are in this on our own. And yet, we always seem surprised to find out Jesus was there with us all along.

This is one of those very few pictures I share that I cannot claim credit to have taken. This photo was taken by my late father-in-law. Stationed in Germany for a while in the late 1950’s, he took many photos and wrote many letters home to his mother. The letters describe what they saw, how they worked, and many times just how many months and days were left before they would return home.

He was able to see a lot of Germany on his tour there, and apparently he had his camera ever-ready. One particular day, as he and his fellow soldiers were out, near the fork of a dirt road, they ran across this, and he snapped a picture. There, even in the midst of post-war destruction and the work they were able to do, they found Jesus.

I would like to offer a piece of advice for your week ahead. Don’t head out the door without Jesus. Let’s strive to make it a very unusual occurrence to be surprised when we find Jesus among us. It should be a regular expectation of ours for Jesus to always be with us, always lead us, always be willing to heal and forgive.

As a matter of fact, we use the phrase “I found Jesus” entirely too loosely. You see, He wasn’t the one who was lost. I was. And even as Christians, we live as if He is nowhere around some days. Jesus found us. Praise God He is never surprised! I pray that even in the midst of “life” this week, you see that He’s there, and He always has been.

Just a thought. ’Til later.

Brad Campbell can be reached at mastah.pastah@yahoo.com.