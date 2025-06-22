Shooting hoops and sharing the Gospel

Published 3:06 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

By Donna Campbell

PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL Cameron Sanford, far right, shoots hoops June 14 with some of the children at Cloverdale Apartments in Brookhaven while other volunteers play games and do crafts with some of the other kids around the tent. Sandford is part of a Christian ministry that hosts monthly events at Cloverdale for the children and teenagers as well as their parents. In July, they’ll be playing games, providing snacks and giving out school supplies they’re collecting. To volunteer to help or to make a donation, call or text 601-757-6237.

Cameron Sanford shoots hoops June 14 with some of the children at Cloverdale Apartments in Brookhaven while other volunteers play games and do crafts with some of the other kids around the tent. Sandford is part of a Christian ministry that hosts monthly events at Cloverdale for the children and teenagers as well as their parents. In July, they’ll be playing games, providing snacks and giving out school supplies they’re collecting. To volunteer to help or to make a donation, call or text 601-757-6237.

