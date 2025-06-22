After the wind and the fire Published 11:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

“Now Peter and John went up together to the temple at the hour of prayer, the ninth hour. And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms from those who entered the temple; who, seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple, asked for alms. And fixing his eyes on him, with John, Peter said, ‘Look at us.’ So he gave them his attention, expecting to receive something from them. Then Peter said, ‘Silver and gold I do not have, but what I do have I give; In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.’ And he took him by the hand and lifted him up, and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. So he, leaping up, stood and walked and entered the temple with them — walking, leaping, and praising God.” — Acts 3:1-8 (NKJV)

As the Apostles transition from literally following Jesus in ministry to allowing the Holy Spirit to direct their efforts, we find Peter and John about to enter the temple at the ninth hour (3 p.m.) to pray. Remembering Jesus’ words from Matthew 10:7-8 “And as they go,” we see Peter and John going about the Father’s business, “heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out demons, freely you have received, freely give.”

Pentecost has come, the Holy Spirit has been poured out on those who would receive Him and the miracles of that event are many and exciting to hear about. The reality of what happened and the purpose of it all have set in on the Apostles. The wind and fire have subsided; it is now time to “follow Jesus” a daunting task, made possible only by the Holy Spirit Whom they have received.

As we examine the “The Acts of the Apostles” it is apparent that the “Acts” are the result of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. Not only that, but the entirety of Scripture is written by Spirit filled authors (Holy men of God) who having been filled, spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit (2 Peter 1:21).

Many can say to the lame, “rise and walk.” Only the Spirit can enable us to take them by the hand in faith and expect a miracle.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.