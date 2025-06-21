Lincoln Library wraps up summer program with a little bit of magic Published 11:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Lincoln County Public Library is wrapping up its colorful summer library program Thursday with a little bit of magic and a whole lot of imagination.

Award-winning performer Dorian LaChance will present “Pigments of Your Imagination” at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 100 S. Jackson St. in Brookhaven. The interactive program scheduled for Green Week features magic, puppets and story-telling,” said Children and Youth Service Coordinator Patty Shelton.

“Dorian and the kids at the library will explore the many ways that art and creativity color the world around us as part of this summer’s national reading theme, ‘Color Our World,’” she said. “Come see this amazing show that encourages kids to read for fun and learning.”

Based in Madison, LaChance is an educator, comedian, magician, puppeteer and storyteller who performs about 200 shows each year in schools and libraries and at special events all over the Southeast. LaChance has won numerous awards including The People’s Choice Award from KIDabra International.

“I believe that reading opens the door to learning about everything else in life. That’s why all my school and library shows encourage reading,” he said.

LaChance’s show finishes out a month of special Thursday programs aimed at children but fun for adults as well.

The Red Week featured The Roaming Barn petting zoo and for the Blue Week, a team from Alcorn State University’s Extension Program led by 4-H associate Monnette Pittman showed the kids how to make ice cream in sealable bags and cream butter in glass jars.

“The first two weeks went very well,” Shelton said. “The petting zoo had 306 people come through and we had 253 for ice cream and butter making.”

Juggling unicyclist Wink Danenberg, who once performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, entertained the library crowd June 20 for Yellow Week.

Shelton said the summer programs are always well attended.

“We see a lot of the same families, but I’ve some new faces this year,” she said.

June is also the month for the annual summer reading program. Shelton said 279 children registered for the reading program. July 1 is the deadline for submitting reading logs to qualify for prizes. Participants were required to read at least 20 minutes a day.