Coopwood finishes 10 years of service with MDWFP commission Published 1:00 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

JACKSON — Routine housekeeping action typically defines the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks commission meetings in June. Thursday morning was a little more celebratory for the agency.

MDWFP Commission Chairman Scott Coopwood presided over his final meeting concluding 10 years of service to the agency. His even temperament will be one of the lasting impressions of his tenure, MDWFP Executive Director Lynn Posey remarked.

“10 years passed by at lightning speed but I enjoyed it,” Coopwood said. “I hope everything I did was the right thing, I hope I bettered the outdoors and I am so appreciative of Reeves and Bryant for putting me on the commission. It was serious business for 10 years, I never took it lightly.”

Friends, family and MDWFP staff milled around in a short recess between a business session and executive session. Coopwood paused to take pictures and hug people around him.

“When I first walked in 10 years ago I knew no one,” Coopwood said. “Now I have incredible friends. All of this is a blessing from God through opportunities. This was a door that was opened to me and I’m grateful to have walked through it.”

Coopwood grew up hunting and fishing in Bolivar County. He graduated from Ole Miss in 1984 and moved to Jackson where he opened a recording studio and began publishing the Jackson Business Journal. Eventually, he moved to Cleveland and began publishing the Delta Business Journal and in 2024 bought the Mississippi Business Journal.

Posey said Coopwood’s experience in business and leadership led to him being named to numerous advisory boards and commissions over the years. Former Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Coopwood to the commission in 2015 and he was reappointed in 2020 by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Coopwood’s balance of business and conservation during his service on the commission was recognized in a resolution unanimously passed by his fellow commissioners Thursday. One moment where he helped make a move for conservation came during deer season in January 2016.

Mississippi River flooding is normal in the winter time but in January 2016 the flooding was so bad it forced deer and other wildlife out of the battures and on the other side of levees.

“There were deer everywhere, in people’s yards and we had a lot of outlawing going on,” Coopwood said. “We had to make the decision to close the season early. It was the right decision.”

In 2022, Sam Polles, who served as MDWFP Executive Director for 29 years, retired from the agency. Coopwood said the moment stood out to him because the commission was sad to see him go but was happy Union Church native Lynn Posey was appointed to lead the agency.

“He was the right choice,” Coopwood said as he looked over to Posey who was engaged in conversation with the next commissioner, Drew St. John. He wished “Godspeed,” to the new commissioner and newly elected chairman Gary Rhoads and vice-chairman Billy Mounger.

He did have some advice for new commissioners.

“Try to be patient and listen to the comments and work with what everyone says,” Coopwood said. “The public comes up with great ideas. Sometimes the public isn’t happy but you have the opportunity to correct it.”