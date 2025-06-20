Published 3:32 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for John P. McTaggart on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Riverwood Family with a visitation from noon until the time of the service and burial at Riverwood Memorial Park.

John P. McTaggart, 86, of McCall Creek passed away on June 20, 2025, at the home of his daughter. He was born on February 8, 1939, to the late J.H. McTaggart and Agnes Reed McTaggart.

Throughout high school, he served in the National Guard, then served two years in the United States Air Force. After honorable discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Brookhaven and was employed at Johnson Lawnmower. He then retired after 25 years with Illinois Central Railroad. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fixing lawnmowers for the community, and he loved eating out and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved his Sunday School Class, called “65 to Heaven.”

Preceding him in death are his parents, grandson, Jacob Dunn; brother, and sister-in-law, Bill and Claudine McTaggart; brothers-in-law, J.P. Leggett, Donald Lambert, and Lawrence Stringer; and his in-laws, Clyde and Audrey Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years Yvonne McTaggart; daughter, Sondra Dunn and husband, David; sisters, Margaret Leggett and Esta Lambert, along with granddaughter, Bridget Vanover and husband, Jeremy, and great-grandson, Levi Vanover. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Gail Stringer, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank their church family at Central Baptist Church, Gentiva Hospice and special caregiver, Marilyn Wood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building fund.

