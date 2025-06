Hart’s Construction 12U baseball finishes 2025 season Published 10:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The team representing Hart’s Construction recently finished up the 12U baseball season. Team members include: Jerrion Keller, Mason Hart, Tonka Wilson, Nathan Havard, Brody Smith, Hartley Beeson, Alec Young, Cruize Case, Gray Taylor, Gage Landry, Riley Burleigh, and Kiptyn Hudson. Coaches are Jerry Freeman, Glynn Jones, and Shane Hannah.