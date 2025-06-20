Published 4:32 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Dorothy “Dot” Louise Jordan Williams, 96, of Bogue Chitto, MS passed away June 19, 2025 at her daughter’s residence.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church from 9 AM until services at 11 AM. Bro. Talmadge Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Henry Moak Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born on August 5, 1928 to the late Louis Paul Jordan and Bonnie Mae Hux Jordan. She was known as Gigi by her thirteen great-grandchildren. A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she was a quiet woman of faith who loved her family. Mrs. Dot was a homemaker who loved her home and was happiest there. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lamar Alford Williams; and her siblings, Travis Jordan, Venable Jordan, Hilda Walker, and Helen May.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Guy (Keith) and Janella Moak (Clifton); five grandchildren, Laurie Guy Thompson (Mark), Anthony Guy (Rachel), Stuart Guy (Alex), Rebecca Moak Benson (Jeremy), and Alisha Moak Cichirillo; thirteen great-grandchildren, Logan Thompson, Emma Thompson, Greyson Thompson, Rory Guy, Dauen Guy, Hayes Guy, Reese Guy, Allyn Guy, Brynne Guy, John Clifton Benson, Caiden Cichirillo, Sawyer Cichirillo, and Bo Cichirillo; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Guy, Stuart Guy, Logan Thompson, Caiden Cichirillo, Sawyer Cichirillo, and Jeremy Benson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Greyson Thompson, Bo Cichirillo, John Clifton Benson, Dauen Guy, and Hayes Guy.

The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for their care and compassion during this time.