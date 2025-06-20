Celebrate Juneteeth with Saturday events in Brookhaven, Monticello Published 3:04 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Juneteenth may have officially been June 19, but the celebrations of freedom are not confined to one day.

Two area events will take place Saturday, June 21 — one in Brookhaven and one in Monticello. The Lincoln County NAACP event took place the previous weekend.

In Brookhaven, Freedom Day begins with the Freedom Parade at noon. Lineup is at 11 a.m. at the old Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 364 West Monticello St. Anyone who wants to participate is invited, with a $10 donation per entry.

Entry into the parade also gets participants a wristband with a QR code to be scanned so the wearer can be entered into drawings for door prizes that were gathered by volunteer Elisa Corley.

“There’s tons of prizes,” said organizer Val Moore. “Televisions, air fryers, bikes, cash prizes. We’re high tech this year.”

Some wristbands will be tossed out to the crowd at the parade.

The parade route will begin on West Court Street, turn left onto North Second Street passing Mama Ruby’s Restaurant, then right onto Independence Street, right again onto Martin Luther King Jr. Street, and travel south to end at the Dr. A. L. Lott Sportsplex, 918 South Egypt Circle.

Grand marshal is Brookhaven High School Head Coach Darien Dorsey.

“He’s a good wholesome guy, and everybody felt this was his year to shine,” Moore said.

The celebration will continue at the Sportsplex with vendors, food, a Kids Zone put together by volunteer Anthony Caffie, and entertainment. DJ Blackboy is in charge of music and featured entertainers are Portia P and Latray Ace.

The 2025 Royal Court was organized by Jaz Corley of Elegance Empire and includes Queen D’Zyah Corley, Little Miss Black US of A Hospitality State Jr. Queen; Princess Kylynn May, Little Miss Black Mississippi Princess; and Prince Charlee McClendon. Special Royal guests are Morgan McDuffey, Little Miss Black Queens of the South; Aaryanna Gaines, Little Miss Black Louisiana Jr.; and Deranique Gaines, Little Miss Black Louisiana Princess.

Attendees are invited to show up early with tents, grills and lots of good vibes, Moore said.

Freedom Day started with a small gathering hosted by Moore and her husband, Brookhaven Alderman Shannon Moore, as an appreciation party for the people in Ward 2.

“Over the course of the years it has expanded,” she said. “Now I have people calling from all over. They’re coming from other counties to be a part of our Juneteenth.”

Trail Ride groups and line dancers will have awards — most members in uniform, best line dance group, best tailgate setup, and furthest-traveled group. A fireworks show at dark will round out the day’s activities.

For more information, contact Moore at 601-695-0556. Vendors should contact Chase McIntyre at 601-754-5098.

A Juneteenth Gala will take place in Monticello at the National Guard Armory at 35 National Guard Drive Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting “until the doors close.” The theme of the event is, “We have come a long way, but we still have a distance to travel,” and the dress code is African or business attire only.

Guest speaker is former U.S. Army captain, minister, and E-911 coordinator Jennifer Fields.

For tickets and more information, contact 601-921-5117.