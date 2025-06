Buster’s Painting 8U baseball wraps up season Published 8:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The team representing Buster’s Painting recently wrapped up the 8U baseball season with a runner-up finish in the Lincoln County Tournament. Team members include: Luke Fischer, Beckham Barney, Riley Jones, Weston Prather, Lawson Bozeman, Tad Deer, Zan Perkins, Quinton McGowen, Tony McGee and Brax Buitt. Coaches are Anthony Prather, Nicole Prather, and Buster Buitt.