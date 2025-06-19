U.S. History state assessment no longer a graduation requirement Published 11:43 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The State Board of Education voted Thursday to eliminate the U.S. History statewide assessment test previously required for graduation.

All students will still be required to take and pass the high school U.S. history course in order to graduate, but the assessment test will no longer be a state or federal graduation requirement.

State assessments in Algebra I, Biology, and English Language Arts will each continue to be administered, and will remain graduation requirements.

“Though the U.S. History statewide assessment will be eliminated starting next school year, it’s important to emphasize that students will still learn U.S. history and will be required to successfully complete the course to graduate,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans. “Having fewer state tests required to graduate should be less taxing on educators, students and families alike.”

The Commission on School Accreditation voted in April to propose eliminating the assessment. SBE voted to accept the proposal for public comment during its regular April meeting. The proposal cleared the Administrative Procedures Act process with public comments accepted April 17-May 19.