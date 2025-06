Published 11:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Royce A. Berry of Brookhaven, MS, will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 12 noon in Willie Mae Tyler Memorial Chapel, Brookhaven, MS. Interment: Friendship M. B. Church Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS.

A visitation will occur before services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mr. Berry, age 62, passed away at his residence on June 17, 2025.

Arrangements are by R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc., Brookhaven.