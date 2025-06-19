MSDH encourages proactive steps during Men’s Health Month to improve wellbeing Published 4:00 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) joins other public health agencies and organizations across the country in highlighting Men’s Health Month throughout June. Congress established the annual recognition in 1994 to raise awareness about men’s health issues and encourage proactive steps to improve their overall wellbeing.

Men visit a doctor half as often as women do. They also live five years less, on average, than women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Behavioral choices — including smoking, drinking and diet — are key factors contributing to the difference in life expectancy. Men are also reminded to take care of their mental health. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), in 2023, 19% of men experienced a mental illness, and 21% dealt with a substance abuse.

“I urge men to take advantage of this month to check-in with themselves and their health habits,” said Dr. Richard Calderone, Director, Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce at MSDH. “If you haven’t seen your primary care physician recently, schedule that visit. Get outside, get active, and eat healthy foods. Do the things within your control to live better and live longer. Your health is your most valuable asset for yourself and those that depend on you.”

Cardiovascular health, cancer (lung, prostate, skin, colorectal, testicular and others), HIV and mental health are among the top health concerns that affect men. Screenings and checkups can help diagnose diseases before symptoms appear, when they are easier to treat. Men should pay special attention to symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, excessive thirst and problems with urination.

To put the state of men’s health into perspective, here are more highlights from a recent CDC study:

• More than half of all men have hypertension

• Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women

• Nearly 15% are in fair or poor health

• 30% reported having had 5 or more alcoholic drinks in one day during the past year

• 28% meet the physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity

• 12% currently smoke cigarettes; 8% use electronic cigarettes

• 39% over the age of 20 are obese

The basic steps of healthy living for everyone — men and women — are simple:

• Quit smoking, limit alcohol, be active every day, and get regular checkups.

• Eat sensibly, incorporating a wide variety of vegetables and fruits into daily meals.

For more information, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/men. To find a free mental health support group near you, visit www.nami.org.