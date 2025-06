Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to identify burglary suspect Published 2:06 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

COURTESY LCSO Security camera footage of burglary suspect's vehicle and stolen trailer. COURTESY LCSO Security camera footage of burglary suspect's vehicle. COURTESY LCSO Security camera footage of stolen trailer. PHOTOS COURTESY LCSO Trailer stolen from Smith's Enterprises on Denton Trail.

A burglary took place Thursday at approximately 4 a.m. on Denton Trail, in which an enclosed white trailer was stolen from Smith’s Enterprises.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance to identify the suspect. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call LCSO at 601-833-5231, or Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.