Published 12:26 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jasmin Nichole Vige, born on December 4, 2002, left this world far too soon on June 14, 2025, at the age of 22. In her short time here, she left a lasting mark on every soul lucky enough to know her. Jasmin is survived by her loving mother, Christy; her devoted brother, Shawn, and sister, Jennifer (Josh); her loving dad Keith, (Shauna); her adoring aunt, Cindy (Kenny); her two nephews, Michael and Cooper; and an extended family of friends who will miss her dearly. As an aunt to Cooper and Mikey, she brought joy, laughter, and memories that will be treasured forever. Her presence was magnetic — impossible to forget and even harder to live without.

She is now reunited in heaven with her love, Anthony; her little brother, DeJean; and their dad, Mark — a beautiful reunion that brings peace to those she left behind.