Copiah County Delta State grad publishes paper with mentor Published 3:00 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Recent Delta State University graduate Alexis Hartley, of Hazlehurst, has published a collaborative research paper in the Journal of Chemical Education along with DSU biochemistry associate professor Christopher Jurgenson.

Titled “Combining Predicted, Calculated, and Hands-On NMR Spectra to Enhance Instruction of Molecular Structure in Organic Chemistry,” the paper will appear in the journal’s July 2025 edition.

The publication represents a significant achievement for Hartley, who graduated in May 2025. Her involvement in the project began as an undergraduate, working closely with Jurgenson on innovative approaches to teaching Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy — an essential technique in organic chemistry.

“Being able to contribute to published research while still a student has been an incredible experience,” said Hartley.

She said combining different types of NMR spectra — predicted, calculated, and experimental — makes the subject more accessible and engaging for students. She added that she’s excited to see how the study will benefit both learners and educators.

Jurgenson emphasized the value of the hands-on experience afforded to Delta State students.

“We use a benchtop NMR instrument designed specifically for instruction,” he said. This approach, he explained, allows students to collect and interpret real spectral data — a rare opportunity at the undergraduate level.

He also said the new lab module integrates three key components: spectrum prediction using ChemDoodle software, theoretical calculation via Gaussian quantum chemistry software, and direct experimental data collection. According to Jurgenson, the combination of these elements led to “improved understanding, enhanced engagement, and greater confidence” among students.

The research was supported by the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), which funded essential equipment and software for the project. “Thanks to INBRE’s support,” Jurgenson said, “we can continue offering research-informed instruction that prepares our students for scientific careers.”

The published article can be accessed through the Journal of Chemical Education online.