Co-Lin Board of Trustees announces upcoming leadership changes Published 1:05 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Board of Trustees recently elected new board officers during the June board meeting.

Barry Tyson of Franklin County was elected Chairman of the Board, Randall Lofton of Lincoln County was elected Vice Chairman, and Ray Brown of Copiah County was elected Secretary. Tyson has served as a trustee for the last 22 years and has served as board secretary for the past five years. Lofton has served on the board for 23 years and Brown recently celebrated 10 years of board service.

Officer changes go into effect July 1.