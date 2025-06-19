Celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday with events in Brookhaven, Monticello Published 10:09 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Juneteenth may have officially been Thursday, June 19, but the celebrations of freedom are not confined to one day.

Two area events will take place Saturday, June 21 — one in Brookhaven and one in Monticello. The Lincoln County NAACP event took place the previous weekend.

In Brookhaven, Freedom Day begins with the Freedom Parade at noon. Lineup is at 11 a.m. at the old Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 364 West Monticello St. Anyone who wants to participate is invited, with a $10 donation per entry. The parade route will begin on West Court Street, turn left onto North Second Street passing Mama Ruby’s Restaurant, then right onto Independence Street, right again onto Martin Luther King Jr. Street, and travel south to end at the Dr. A. L. Lott Sportsplex, 918 South Egypt Circle. Grand marshal is Coach Darien Dorsey.

The celebration will continue at the Sportsplex with vendors, food, a Kids Zone, and entertainment. DJ Blackboy will provide “sounds,” and featured entertainers are Portia P and Latray Ace. The 2025 Royal Court is: Queen D’Zyah Corley, Little Miss Black US of A Hospitality State Jr. Queen; Princess Kylynn May, Little Miss Black Mississippi Princess; and Prince Charlee McClendon. Special Royal guests are Morgan McDuffey, Little Miss Black Queens of the South; Aaryanna Gaines, Little Miss Black Louisiana Jr.; and Deranique Gaines, Little Miss Black Louisiana Princess.

Attendees are invited to show up early with tents, grills, “and good vibes.” Trail Ride groups and line dancers will have awards — most members in uniform, best line dance group, best tailgate setup, and furthest-traveled group. A fireworks show at dark will round out the day’s activities.

For more information, contact Val Moore at 601-695-0556. Vendors should contact Chase McIntyre at 601-754-5098.

A Juneteenth Gala will take place in Monticello Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting “until the doors close.” The theme of the event is, “We have come a long way, but we still have a distance to travel,” and the dress code is African or business attire only.

Guest speaker is former U.S. Army captain, minister, and E-911 coordinator Jennifer Fields.

For tickets and more information, contact 601-921-5117.