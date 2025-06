Case Memorial Scholarship awarded to Loyd Star’s Callender Published 11:05 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Madison Callender, a 2024 graduate of Loyd Star Attendance Center, has been awarded the 2024-2025 Nelson Case and Melanie Wilson Case Memorial Scholarship. Provided by a lifetime endowment created by the Cases’ children in their parents’ memory, the scholarship is awarded annually through the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation. Callender is a radiology student at Co-Lin.